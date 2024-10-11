Free entry: The Original Farmers Market's Fall Festival is homespun fun

What to Know Fall Festival at the Original Farmers Market

Oct. 19 and 20, 2024

A petting zoo, live music, and wholesome activities will add to the autumnal air at the Third & Fairfax public market

No one, even in this age of "get your camera out, quick!" proclamations, would bat a single eyelash if you were to saunter into the Original Farmers Market decked out in full-on, head-to-boots gingham.

You could even carry a little basket, and rock a barn jacket, if you were feeling it, and people would continue to pass on by, with only a few curious types daring to cast a glance.

For the Original Farmers Market has "Farmers" in its name and a farmer-focused story, making it, in our mind, the ultimate LA-based break-out-your-gingham go-to.

So when a homespun Fall Festival dosey-does into the famous public market, the kind of festival you might actually find out on a farm and not in the busy mid-city, again, no eyelashes shall be batted.

For the Fall Festival is a sweet seasonal staple at the landmark, one that returns, with charming punctuality, every October.

It'll be back for its annual hoedown Oct. 19 and 20, and, you betcha, admission is free, as always.

The line-up of twang-tastic live music is always a draw — The Storytellers, June Clivas & The Ditty Boys, and Dave Stuckey & The Five Hoot Owls are all on the roster — as is the petting zoo, a cute place for the littles to adorably interact with alpacas, goats, and other critters.

Crafts, games, and "Slimy Fun" sessions with Sloomoo Institute LA will also add to the event's authentic quaint-a-tude.

The Fall Festival offers enduring evidence that the homespun hallmarks of October can flower even in the go-go-go city.

Give gratitude to the Original Farmers Market for that festive fact.

After all, the clocktower'd gem began as a gathering spot for farmers to sell their fresh-from-the-fields goodies 90 years ago, and it has held fast, ever since, to that farm-forward spirit.