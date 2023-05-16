Disney Animation's New Immersive Experience to Enchant Hollywood This Summer

What to Know "Immersive Disney Animation" opens June 23 at Lighthouse Immersive Studios on Sunset Boulevard

$30 to $50 (select dates)

The on-tour event celebrates several classic Disney animated features, along with music and effects

We're often invited to "step inside" various enchanting experiences, the sorts of offbeat adventures that transport us, at least for a short spell, to another land, time, or whimsical way of being.

But when it comes to a magical Disney-themed happening, one almost wants to twirl inside (if you're feeling like Elsa) or waddle inside (props to Olaf) or even thump inside (thinking of you, sweet Thumper).

However you choose to enter this ensorcelled space, you'll want to secure your ticket to Immersive Disney Animation soon, for tickets are now on sale.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The playful event, which features large-scale projections, music, and effects, will festoon the sizable walls of Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the former Amoeba Records building on Sunset Boulevard.

If you saw the Van Gogh-inspired experience there in 2021 or the recent ode to "Avatar," you know that light, shadow, image, hue, and emotion swirl together to give guests an inside-the-story sensation.

Lighthouse Immersive

Now some of the greats of the Disney animation pantheon, including Tiana, Alice, Simba, Bambi, and, oh yes, Mickey, too, will grace the space over several summer weeks.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is a partner on the tour, which has called upon several major cities, including Atlanta and Las Vegas.

But a Los Angeles engagement is an especially meaningful one on so many lovely levels.

"The rollout of 'Immersive Disney Animation' has been met with overwhelming positivity and tremendous acclaim in the 13 cities we've debuted the show so far," said Disney Animation Special Projects Producer Dorothy McKim.

"And we are proud to announce that we will be presenting this spectacular exhibition in the birthplace of Disney Animation, where our studio's first creations took shape. We can't imagine a more fitting locale for this celebration of Disney animation, and the incredible artists and animators that bring these worlds to life."

Will you see your favorite movie there, the part of the movie you love best, or hear a ditty you know by happy heart?

Chances are cheerful that this immersive trip into the classic Disney catalog, a luminous line-up that includes both newer and vintage works, will deliver you into the heart of some of the tales you love best.