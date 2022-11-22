Disney California Adventure's Food & Wine Festival Will Return in March

What to Know March 3-April 25, 2023

Disney California Adventure admission is required, plus a park reservation; food and beverage purchases are additional

Whimsical offerings, like a Peanut Butter & Jelly Mac, have popped up at the festival, as well as treats like the Chocolate Mickey Macaron

March may arrive like a lion, or so the saying goes, but the third month's kick-off has become famous for a different reason around Disney California Adventure.

For the start of merry March is all about munching, meals, macarons, mac & cheese, and Mickey-inspired desserts at the Anaheim theme park, thanks to the opening of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival.

And knowing that its foodie fans get understandably stoked several months in advance, Disneyland Resort just revealed the 2023 dates for the tasty to-do on Nov. 21, over three months ahead of the opening date.

The celebrated snack-big bash begins to roast/stew/simmer/bake on March 3, with an end date of April 25.

This is a daily happening, and not just a weekend whimsy, giving Wednesday or Thursday visitors to Disney California Adventure the tempting chance to nosh around, booth by booth (by booth by booth).

Past offerings have included Fried Artichoke Dip crusted in Chicharron, French Onion Grilled Beef Tenderloin Sliders, Poke-style Watermelon with Cucumber, and an IPA Sausage Dog.

Desserts are in the spotlight, too, with all sorts of cookies, macarons, and snapshot-ready selections like the Raspberry-Lychee-Rose Custard with Mixed Berry Compote.

Wine and beer flights, mocktails, and other creative concoctions fill up the libation side of the celebration.

Special events also dot the schedule, so keep an eye out for culinary demos, signings, and such. The food festival spirit will also be in full foodie flower at select Downtown Disney District restaurants, via limited-time dishes.

How to enter the food-tacular? Admission to Disney California Adventure will be required, and theme park reservations are also a must.

Food and drink purchases are additional, do note.

Good to know? Festivals in bygone years have featured the Sip and Savor pass, which gives the wearer (it's conveniently attached to a lanyard) the ease of pulling off a tab, good for specific items, and presenting it the cash register.