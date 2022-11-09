Holidays at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland's Holiday Eats and Treats Are Flavorfully Festive

We're so ready for all of the pretty peppermint desserts, Festival of Holidays dishes, and Mickey-inspired goodies.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
  • Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023 in Anaheim
  • Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will feature all sorts of seasonal desserts, including Peppermint Cookie Donuts and Lox & Everything Bagel Nachos

There's the first crocus of spring, the first swallow to return to San Juan Capistrano in March, and the first time you sip something involving pumpkin (usually around September, but plenty of people up their autumn game in August).

When, though, do you make the sweet switch to the peppermint goodies, those minty delectables that add wintry flair to oodles of your favorite foodstuffs?

For many people, that answer is "whenever the holidays kick off at Disneyland Resort." And they'll be doing just that on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning a nearly two -month run of special shows, seasonal sights, and so much yuletide yum.

The Yummiest Place on Earth just unveiled its slate of snackables for the 2022 holiday season. Keep in merry mind that some of these goodies will be available at Disneyland park and others at Disney California Adventure.

So if you've got an eye, or perhaps a taste bud is more accurate, pointed at a particular offering, you'll want to confirm its location before you turn your sleigh for Anaheim.

Check out the Foodie Guide now and the luscious line-up of treats you can expect during the Holidays at Disneyland Resort.

Peppermint Cookie Donut (Jolly Holiday Bakery & Café at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Specialty donut with peppermint icing, crushed peppermint, chocolate crème-filled cookies and whipped topping. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Chocolate Bourbon-flavored Tart made with TWIX® Cookie Bar Pieces (Visions of Sugar Plums marketplace at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Layers of caramel and chocolate bourbon-flavored mousse made with TWIX® cookie bar pieces. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Turkey Poutine (Merry Mashups marketplace at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Layers of roasted turkey, sweet potato bites, cheese curds and gravy, topped with frosted cranberries. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Esquites Mac & Cheese (Merry Mashups marketplace at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Esquites-style mac & cheese with carnitas, salsa macha, spiced puffed rice, freeze-dried corn and chopped cilantro. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Chocolate-Cherry Yule Log Shake (Schmoozies at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Topped with a slice of hazelnut-chocolate yule log. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Esquite Corn Fritters (Cozy Cone at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Calif.) - Fried corn fritters tossed in chile-lime seasoning and topped with cilantro-lime dressing, cotija cheese and pico de gallo. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

