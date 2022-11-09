Disneyland's Holiday Eats and Treats Are Flavorfully Festive

What to Know Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Nov. 11, 2022 through Jan. 8, 2023 in Anaheim

Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure will feature all sorts of seasonal desserts, including Peppermint Cookie Donuts and Lox & Everything Bagel Nachos

There's the first crocus of spring, the first swallow to return to San Juan Capistrano in March, and the first time you sip something involving pumpkin (usually around September, but plenty of people up their autumn game in August).

When, though, do you make the sweet switch to the peppermint goodies, those minty delectables that add wintry flair to oodles of your favorite foodstuffs?

For many people, that answer is "whenever the holidays kick off at Disneyland Resort." And they'll be doing just that on Friday, Nov. 11, beginning a nearly two -month run of special shows, seasonal sights, and so much yuletide yum.

The Yummiest Place on Earth just unveiled its slate of snackables for the 2022 holiday season. Keep in merry mind that some of these goodies will be available at Disneyland park and others at Disney California Adventure.

So if you've got an eye, or perhaps a taste bud is more accurate, pointed at a particular offering, you'll want to confirm its location before you turn your sleigh for Anaheim.

