This reimagined Disneyland eatery will boast BBQ, corn ribs, and more

What to Know Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree at Disneyland Park

The reimagined Hungry Bear quick-service restaurant, which will include odes to the beloved Country Bears, will feature a number of hearty dishes

The Corn Rib Plate, a plant-based choice, includes a few golden, straight-from-the-cob delicacies

The new eatery "will not be a character dining location," says the Anaheim-based theme park

If you've searched out filling vittles while calling upon Critter Country at Disneyland Park, just be "claws" you're feeling peckish, then you're familiar with the Hungry Bear, the scenic eatery at the edge of the Rivers of America.

Not only is the outdoor restaurant near the water, it is also close to a Galaxy's Edge entrance, meaning you can watch space travelers entering the world of Batuu as you linger over lunch.

Now there's a just-revealed twist ahead for the busy spot and it involves a throwback classic.

A reimagined eatery called Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree will feature a line-up of savory, stick-to-the-ribs favorites and the chance to tap a toe to "some of the Country Bears' greatest hits!"

While the Country Bears Jamboree shuttered at the Anaheim theme park many moons ago, the affectionate ode to the ye olde Disneyland attraction is a charming addition.

There are more details to come regarding the restaurant's redesign, but the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree Foodie Guide as posted on the official Disney Parks Blog on Aug. 11.

A Barbecue Pulled Pork Sandwich, a Smoked Barbecue Combo Platter, and Loaded Frieds, complete with queso sauce and and smoked pulled pork, are just some of the tempting dishes.

Find more about the tangy cavalcade of foods of the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree and stay tuned for an announcement about its opening date. There's more to know on the blog and some tummy-tempting snapshots right here:

Disneyland Resort/David Nguyen Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree — Corn Ribs Plate: Chile-lime aïoli, parmesan, cilantro, scallions, and crispy onions served with house slaw and beer-battered fries (Plant-based) (Disneyland Resort/David Nguyen)

Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree — Smoked Angus Beef Burger and Pulled Pork with American cheese, golden aioli, pickled red onions, bread and butter pickles, and crispy onions served with beer-battered fries. (Disneyland Resort/David Nguyen)