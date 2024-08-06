Disneyland Resort's Plaza de la Familia Foodie Guide is here

What to Know 2024 Plaza de la Familia Foodie Guide

The Disney California Adventure Park celebration takes place daily from Aug. 23 through Nov. 2, 2024

Al Pastor Tacos, plant-based Huarache, and Horchata Cheesecake are on the menu; items will be available through Nov. 14

Plaza de la Familia, the vibrant fiesta that dances through Disney California Adventure Park over several celebratory weeks each year, is known for its marvelous mariachi music, colorful decorations, and cute character sightings.

This means you might meet Miguel from "Coco," peruse the festival's poignant Memory Wall, or make an adorable alebrije mask (indeed, the beloved Dante and Pepita of "Coco" are the animal inspirations for the craft project).

Wherever you go, papel picado and marigolds enhance the festival's atmosphere, as do several stately Día de los Muertos figures.

And at the joyful happening's heart? There is food, lots of food, adding an appetizing note to the ever-piquant Plaza de la Familia.

The just-unveiled 2024 Foodie Guide details some of the comida sabrosa that guests will find at the months-long festival, which revels at the Anaheim theme park.

Huarache with soy chorizo beans and seasoned steak tips topped with lettuce, cheese, avocado crema, and tomatillo salsa and served with Spanish rice and refried beans topped with nopales pico de gallo (plant-based). (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Street-Style Watermelon is one tempting choice, as is the Al Pastor Tacos plate (think pork marinated in the sweetness and spice of pineapple and achiote).

Chile Verde Chicken Flautas, a Carnitas Wet Burrito, and Horchata Cheesecake are also on the 2024 menu.

The official Disney Parks Blog has further details about the yearly celebration's yummy food and beverage offerings. And something that's also yummy: Items will be available through Nov. 14, a couple of weeks after Plaza de la Familia concludes (just check the Foodie Guide for details if you have a specific dish in mind).

Keep in mind that park admission and a reservation are required to visit Disney California Adventure Park.

Plaza de la Familia celebrates daily from Aug. 23 through Nov. 2 alongside Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, which casts a spell at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park from Aug. 23 through Oct. 31.