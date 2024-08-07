The Halloween Foodie Guide has tastily arrived, Disneyland fans

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, 2024

Halloween-inspired goodies will be available at the Anaheim theme parks and hotels from Aug. 23 through Nov. 14

A theme park ticket and reservation are required to enter Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland Park devotees received an unexpected and eerie surprise near the end of July 2024, when news arrived that the Haunted Mansion would reopen a few weeks earlier than expected following a multi-month closure for outdoor renovations.

The New Orleans Square manse, which is now festively robed in its Haunted Mansion Holiday decorations, was able to open in time for its 55th birthday (that would be Aug. 9).

But other frightful sights would soon become apparent following the announcement, specifically the appetizing appearance of the Disneyland Halloween Foodie Guide 2024.

Fans anticipate the annual guide, which has a whimsical way of materializing a few weeks ahead of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

That begins Aug. 23, which means the eats and drinks found on the Foodie Guide will soon become available.

And here's something equally as tasty: While the Halloween fun must vaporize once the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park gates close on Oct. 31, the ghoulish goodies described in the guide will be available through Nov. 14.

Some of the 2024 tastes include a Jack-O'-Lantern Mickey Pumpkin Macaron, a Toontown Fall Harvest Pumpkin Iced Tea, and a Green Apple Churro with Caramel Sauce.

Wave your wand and summon dish names, photos, dining descriptions, and where to find the seasonal meals, treats, and beverages around the Anaheim destination now.

Here are a few of the spooky stars of the 2024 line-up...

Mickey Mouse Mummy Shake: chocolate shake with whipped topping and chocolate cream-filled cookie ears, made with M&Ms Crunch Cookie Chocolate Candies. Available at Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure Park (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

"Ghost" of Anaheim Burger (New): angus beef and vegetable patty with ghost pepper salsa verde sauce, pepper jack, green chile pico de gallo, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun. Available at Galactic Grill in Disneyland Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)