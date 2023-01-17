Disneyland Grandly Unveils Its Celebratory Disney100 Treats

What to Know Disneyland Resort is celebrating Disney100, the 100th birthday of the Walt Disney Company, in 2023

The "Disney: 100 Years of Wonder" celebrations begin on Jan. 27

Splashy nighttime spectaculars, colorful new merchandise, and themed treats will be part of the centennial fun

A century of iconic dream-making can inspire some truly memorable odes, paeans, and tributes, but few will be as tasty as the treats popping up at Disneyland Resort in the weeks ahead.

For Disney100 will be in the celebratory spotlight at The Happiest Place on Earth, with special desserts and drinks paying homage to the Walt Disney Company's first 100 years.

The Anaheim destination shared a few of the festive favorites on the official Disney Parks Blog, goodies that will deliciously debut when the Disney100 festivities begin on Jan. 27.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Other enticing offerings, like the Disney100 Blue Bayou Champagne Glass, cheery churros, and the Disney100 Star Glow Cube are detailed on the blog, as well as the confections and limited-time sippers pictured below.