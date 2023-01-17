Disneyland Grandly Unveils Its Celebratory Disney100 Treats

What to Know Disneyland Resort is celebrating Disney100, the 100th birthday of the Walt Disney Company, in 2023 The "Disney: 100 Years of Wonder" celebrations begin on Jan. 27 Splashy nighttime spectaculars, colorful new merchandise, and themed treats will be part of the centennial fun
A century of iconic dream-making can inspire some truly memorable odes, paeans, and tributes, but few will be as tasty as the treats popping up at Disneyland Resort in the weeks ahead.
For
Disney100 will be in the celebratory spotlight at The Happiest Place on Earth, with special desserts and drinks paying homage to the Walt Disney Company's first 100 years.
The Anaheim destination shared a few of the festive favorites on the official
Disney Parks Blog, goodies that will deliciously debut when the Disney100 festivities begin on Jan. 27.
Other enticing offerings, like the Disney100 Blue Bayou Champagne Glass, cheery churros, and the Disney100 Star Glow Cube are detailed on the blog, as well as the confections and limited-time sippers pictured below.
David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort
The Lemon Tea Cake includes lemon curd, lemon zest glaze and a fresh slice of lemon. Available at various spots around the parks. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Disney100 Cocktail, which features Empress Gin, pea flower, honey, lavender and lemon juice garnished with an edible flower, will be available at Boardwalk Dining and Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure Park. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Violet Pretzel at the Refreshment Corner at Disneyland is a cream cheese-filled pretzel drizzled with salted vanilla cream and lavender sugar. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland guests can enjoy their favorite non-alcoholic beverage with the Disney100 Mickey Mouse Sipper, available at various locations at the Disneyland Resort. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Lemon Chiffon Pie, which is a classic spin on the beloved sweet, has a with graham cracker crust topped with vanilla chantilly cream. Find it at a number of locations around Disneyland Resort. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Disney100 Poison Apple Mug, a vibrant vessel created for non-alcoholic beverages, will be for sale at various locations at the Disneyland Resort. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Mr. Banks Shortbread Tart, available at the Jolly Holiday Bakery Café at Disneyland, features caramel and chocolate ganache in a shortbread tart, purple-colored white chocolate mousse, sea salt, edible silver stars, and silver crunch pearls. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
The Platinum Trifle includes layers of chocolate cookie crumbles, cheesecake, cherry compote, chocolate cookie mousse, and crème fraîche chantilly with crunch pearls and a chocolate piece. It's available at a number of Disneyland Resort spots. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)
Disneyland guests can enjoy their favorite non-alcoholic beverage with the Disney100 Thermo Tumbler at various locations at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., available beginning January 27, 2023. For more details, visit DisneyParksBlog.com. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)