Call in the spirits: The Haunted Mansion will rematerialize ahead of schedule

What to Know Disneyland Park's beloved Haunted Mansion reopens July 29

The attraction returns, after a multi-month closure, with Haunted Mansion Holiday, its spooky seasonal retheming

Construction continues on the Haunted Mansion's outdoor queue; fans can access the ride through the virtual queue

When hinges creak in doorless chambers, something big is likely happening.

If you've visited Disneyland Park during the last several months, you don't need to guess what that "big" thing might be: The outdoor queue area at the Haunted Mansion has been under construction since late January.

The extensive renovations, which will allow a new, more spacious experience for guests waiting to enter the iconic attraction, do busily continue, but some exciting news materialized July 25: The Haunted Mansion will return early, with all of those charming chills and thrills intact.

The reopening date is Monday, July 29.

This is just over three weeks ahead of schedule, for the murky manse was initially set to throw the doors open wide Aug. 23, the first day of Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

And, yes, the "Halloween Time" is a major clue as to what's inside the foreboding building as it welcomes back those guests that are spectrally inclined: The Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay is in playful place.

Fans of the seasonal experience, which traditionally remains on view through early January at the Anaheim theme park, can expect to encounter Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and several frightful favorites from 1993's stop-motion hit, "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas."

An elaborate gingerbread house will once again stand at the center of the ballroom; sniff the air to detect its spicy notes as your Doom Buggy passes by the supernatural scene.

A few things to keep in mirthful mind?

Fans will need to access the virtual queue to enter the attraction; details will be available on the Disneyland site.

Also? While you can happily haunt the attraction's interior starting on the final Monday of July, "work on the outdoor queue" continues; you'll want to plan a future date for floating back to the theme park if you'd like to admire the new area in its verdant, fully living form.

Admission and a reservation are required to visit Disneyland Park.