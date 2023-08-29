A spirited outdoor expansion will soon materialize at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion

What to Know The Haunted Mansion opened at Disneyland Park in August 1969

Now considered one of the best-known haunted attractions in the world, the ghostly adventure will enjoy an outdoor expansion in 2024

A new gift shop inspired by the marvelous medium Madame Leota and a fresh queue space will be part of the renovations

When you've famously housed 999 Happy Haunts for over 50 phantom-filled years, you can expect that there will be some need, from time to time, for the sort of expansion that allows for a little more wiggle room.

Of course, the Haunted Mansion has plenty of wiggle room — that stretching room, for instance, seems especially spacious, as does the gleeful graveyard — but the outdoor areas surrounding the attraction often bustle with ghost-seeking guests.

Now a more spacious scene is headed for the celebrated haunted house, or rather the area just outside its stately columns.

Disneyland Resort revealed that "an expanded outdoor queue" is on the way, an alfresco experience that will delve more deeply into the ethereal abode's story with knowing odes to Master Gracey, Madame Leota, and other frightful figures.

A new retail shop will also look to the magnificent medium for inspiration, giving Madame Leota mavens the opportunity to browse Haunted Mansion merchandise after they exit the ride.

Other updates include "an elegant, park-like setting, where guests can relax and enjoy live entertainment under the shade of new and historic trees" next to Tiana's Palace and "a new elevator exit from the Haunted Mansion for guests with disabilities," reveals an Aug. 29 post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

The renovations will begin sometime in January 2024, after the Haunted Mansion concludes its popular "Nightmare Before Christmas"-themed run.