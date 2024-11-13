Disneyland has a new holiday ticket offer for Disney+ subscribers

What to Know Disneyland Resort 2024 Holiday Ticket Offer

Disney+ subscribers are invited to "purchase two days and get one free" for $330; good for visits between Nov. 18-Dec. 27, 2024; details about the 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket may be found here

Several other happenings are sparkling around the Anaheim destination, including new holiday stage shows, the opening of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, and the arrival of The Holidays at Disneyland Resort

The middle of November is always a bustling time at The Happiest Place on Earth, as the seasonal holly and wintry lights are placed along Main Street U.S.A., the characters don their jolliest attire, and carols begin to add some fa-la-la spirit to the world-famous theme park.

And that is as true as ever in 2024, where several sparkly, spirited, and savings-oriented happening are on the Disneyland Resort deck.

The Anaheim destination announced a special holiday ticket offer for Disney+ subscribers, with the purchase window opening Nov. 13.

People who subscribe to the streaming service may "purchase two days and get one free" from Nov. 18-Dec. 27; the offer is good for a 3-Day, 1-Park per day ticket.

The price is $330 and the details, and fine print, are available on this site. And do keep in mind that reservations are required in addition to tickets.

Tiana's Bayou Adventure officially debuts Nov. 15 at Disneyland Park; read more about the "exhilarating musical adventure" filling the fantastical flume ride, an uplifting experience inspired by the 2009 animated classic.

The Holidays at Disneyland Resort will also return Nov. 15, and while a cavalcade of celebratory treats, fun character costumes, and cheery decorations are part of the sweet swirl, so are a few new stage shows.

"Mirabel's Gifts of the Season," a vibrant ode to the world of the beloved film "Encanto," will be on stage at Disney California Adventure Park Monday through Friday during the holiday season; more live entertainment, including an ode to "Coco," is on the schedule.

The holiday season winds down Jan. 6, 2025; find out more about the goodies, fireworks, parades, and all you need to know before the merriest and Mickey-iest party around begins its annual joy-making run.