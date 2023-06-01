Disneyland Just Shared the Dates, Details, and Dastardly Delights of Its Halloween Fun

What to Know Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort

Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023; festive foods, decorations, special shows, Día de los Muertos displays, and other treats are part of the holiday celebrations

"Oogie Boogie Bash —A Disney Halloween Party" will pop up at Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Sept. 5

Before the frightful fancies of Halloween can wickedly weave through our most wonderful daydreams, they need to bubble and brew and form into something fanciful.

And the fanciful formation of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort has most certainly begun, which is no surprise, given that the ghoulish gathering has so many playful parts.

The Anaheim destination just revealed what fans can expect from outsized holiday celebrations in 2023, which will stretch from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.

Here are a few of the eeky decorations, otherworldly events, and tantalizing treats you can expect in just a few months.

Bubble, bubble indeed...

During Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, Sept. 1–Oct. 31, 2023, each night the "Halloween Screams" nighttime spectacular will summon supernatural projections, special effects and music on Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and in front of “it’s a small world.” On select nights, fireworks will be conjured up in the skies above. (Disneyland Resort)

Halloween-themed cake (Plaza Inn at Disneyland Park): Devil's food cake, colorful white chocolate mousse and buttercream. (David Nguyen/Disneyland Resort)

Haunted Mansion Holiday during Halloween Time at Disneyland Park features a merry makeover of the beloved eerie estate. Jack Skellington is behind the mayhem, decorating the mansion with frightfully festive touches inspired by "Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas." Dedicated fans of the holiday house will look forward to spotting the annual bespoke gingerbread house on its precarious perch on the ballroom table. Other favorite sights await, including characters from the movie Sally, Zero and other Nightmare nasties on hand. (Disneyland Resort)

"Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party," will officially return to Disneyland Resort this upcoming Halloween season. This separately ticketed, limited-capacity, after-hours event at Disney California Adventure Park is a seasonal guest -favorite and will be returning on 25 select evenings between Sept. 5 and Oct. 31, 2023. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

From Sept. 1–Nov. 2., 2023, Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos, plus decor and entertainment inspired by Disney and Pixar's "Coco." Among the activities to enjoy are "A Musical Celebration of Coco," an entertaining street show honoring the beloved film and the everlasting bonds of family. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

During the Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, citizens of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park celebrate Halloween by turning Radiator Springs into Radiator Screams. The entire land is transformed with a special Haul-O-Ween makeover as the townsfolk of Radiator Springs don Halloween "car-stumes" and decorate their respective homes for the season. The family-friendly attractions, Mater's Junkyard Jamboree in Cars Land and Luigi’s Rollickin' Roadsters opt for happily hair-raising soundtracks to become Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween. (Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)