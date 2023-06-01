Disneyland Just Shared the Dates, Details, and Dastardly Delights of Its Halloween Fun

What to Know
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort
- Sept. 1 through Oct. 31, 2023; festive foods, decorations, special shows, Día de los Muertos displays, and other treats are part of the holiday celebrations
- "Oogie Boogie Bash —A Disney Halloween Party" will pop up at Disney California Adventure on select nights beginning Sept. 5
Before the frightful fancies of Halloween can wickedly weave through our most wonderful daydreams, they need to bubble and brew and form into something fanciful.
And the fanciful formation of Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort has most certainly begun, which is no surprise, given that the ghoulish gathering has so many playful parts.
The Anaheim destination just revealed what fans can expect from outsized holiday celebrations in 2023, which will stretch from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31.
Here are a few of the eeky decorations, otherworldly events, and tantalizing treats you can expect in just a few months.
Bubble, bubble indeed...