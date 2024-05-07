Disneyland marks ‘Halfway to Halloween' with runDisney and eerie ‘Oogie' merch reveals

What to Know The start of May is "Halfway to Halloween" time for fans of the frightful holiday

The Disney theme parks observe the spooky spring occasion by previewing a few experiences fans can expect as the fall holiday grows near

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort runs from Aug. 23 through Oct. 31, 2024

May is just about the least shadowy stretch of the year; colorful flowers, soft sunshine, and the fluttering of baby birds can put us in a bright frame of mind.

But it is a month that has ties to its exact opposite point on the calendar, for it is at the beginning of May when Halloween fans begin to cast a few frightful spells.

Well, maybe not spells, exactly, but lovers of eerie occasions are gazing ahead six months to Oct. 31, all while wondering what some of their favorite destinations may have in spooky store.

Disneyland Resort has paid homage to the May-starting fun of "Halfway to Halloween" in recent years, giving fans of the Disney villains, ghostly goodies, and other autumn-style activities plenty to anticipate.

And The Happiest Place on Earth — or "Hauntingest," if you like — just shared a few Halloween-inspired reveals to give May 2024 a certain atmospheric mood.

Peruse this roster, if you dare, of "34 Bone-Chilling Disney Halloween Items You'll Want in 2024" — "Oogie Boogie Bash" tees are on the list, if you're a devotee of the dastardly Disney California Adventure party — and decide what you might wear when you haunt the Anaheim theme parks this summer and fall.

The dates are live, too, for the 2024 Oogie Boogie Bash and you won't have to wait for autumn to begin; it all gets ghoulishly going on Aug. 25.

There's also a look at the Haunted Mansion-inspired t-shirt for the 2024 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon on this page; the September running event is sold out, do note.

And if you're eager to know what's happening at Walt Disney World in the coming months as well as the Disney parks around the world, the Halfway to Halloween page has the latest info.