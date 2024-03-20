Disneyland's ‘Season of the Force' will include magical experiences and galactic goodies

What to Know "Season of the Force" materializes at Disneyland from April 5 through June 2, 2024; theme park admission and a reservation are required

Themed food, new merchandise, and evening experiences, including "Fire of the Rising Moons" in Galaxy's Edge on select dates, are part of the cosmic joy

Fans can pose for a holopuck Magic Shot with the Disney PhotoPass Service, available with the purchase of Disney Genie+

Traveling the epic outer reaches of the asteroid belt means always having several important tools at your immediate disposal, from a cosmic compass to a trusty right-hand Wookiee.

But have you ever roamed the planet of Batuu with a handy holopuck, the sort of dazzling device that allows you to pose for a quick picture alongside a "Star Wars" icon?

If you haven't yet encountered this strange device, that may magically change when "Season of the Force" sets down at Disneyland Park from April 5 through June 2, 2024.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"Fire of the Rising Moons" in Galaxy Edge, offered on select nights during "Season of the Force" at Disneyland Park. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

The everything-Star-Wars celebration has several moving parts, much like the Millennium Falcon does, including the opportunity to take a photo with the Din Djarin or Grogu, thanks to the holopuck Magic Shot from the Disney PhotoPass Service.

As with past Force-fun festivities at The Happiest Place on Earth, there shall be goodies inspired by the galactic realms, and some brand-new wearables, too, to browse and buy.

Beyond the eateries and shops, there is a vast frontier to explore, and some of the experiential offerings of "Season of the Force" include "Fire of the Rising Moons" in Galaxy's Edge.

The "nighttime experience" will give fans a "... different view of the Disneyland Park fireworks display, accompanied with galactic music like selections from composer John Williams' 'Star Wars' film scores," shares the theme park

The event, which ”.. can be experienced from multiple areas in the land, including the Black Spire Spaceport and the speeder garage," will up the ethereal atmosphere on select nights.

And Hyperspace Mountain, the anticipated overlay of Space Mountain in Tomorrowland, will summon the thrilling score and fly-fast spunk found throughout the "Star Wars" films.

Punch it, Chewie: We're flying for this Force-festive extravaganza, a celebration that gives fans whimsical ways to connect with faraway realms while staying on terra firma, or perhaps Disneylandia firma is more apt, within the Anaheim theme park.