Dive Into an Aquarium-Style Earth Day Celebration

What to Know Free livestreams

Wednesday, April 22, 8:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Animal cameos, educational classes, and fishy fun aplenty

Experiencing FOMO, or the Fear of Missing Out, because you're not at a party that interests you or a festival that tickles your fancy?

FOMO is low these days, very, due to #SaferatHome, and the fact that so much of our social connection and learning has gone online.

But here's something true about Earth Day, which is coming up on April 22, as it does each year: You are on the planet, wherever you happen to be, meaning that, yes, you're already at the party.

Even if you're in your pajamas, and even if you're following a festive event on a screen.

And the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach has a festive and informative event planned for Earth Day 2020, one that will fill up a busy Wednesday as well as the ocean fills... the space where the ocean goes.

You get us: Plan ahead, is what we're saying, for their are several lectures and classes on the water-loving rundown, happenings created for both adults and youngsters.

So many of the offerings are as awesome as a shark is sleek.

You'll get to watch a sulfur-crested cockatoo "explore the Honda Blue Cavern" at 9:45 a.m. and learn about Whales & Conservation at 2 o'clock (word has it that a Virginia opossum will make a cute cameo).

For the grown-ups?

Return to your screen in the evening for a lecture focused on Flood Tides and the Affairs of Humans (you'll want to access this one via Facebook Live, on the Aquarium page; the other events will pop up on the aquarium's site).

And if the fish fans in your home have a funny bone, tune in for The Daily Bubble at noon, "the Aquarium's humorous and educational news show hosted by the Pacific Pals puppets."

This is all free, by the by. And is this the first-ever virtual Earth Day for the fin-filled, gill-glorious institution d'ocean? It is, meaning that people all over the planet are welcome to join.