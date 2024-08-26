Woof woof: ‘Dogtoberfest' will trot at this sunny SoCal spot

What to Know "Dogtoberfest" at South Coast Botanic Garden

Saturdays and Sundays in October (2024)

$15 adult; $5 dog; other ticketing tiers are available

VIP tickets: $20 member, $35 general; early entry, a complimentary brew, a pretzel necklace, and other goodies are included

Lederhosen? You probably wouldn't ask your pup to wear them, nor could your furry friend perform the traditional Oktoberfest dancing if asked.

Still, yodeling is something our sweet besties are pretty good at and loving the month of October, as things begin to cool down a little? Surely our tail-wagging companions are into the slight temperature drop.

It's an ideal moment for a month-big celebration that honors both the season, especially some of its sudsy sips, and our beloved pets. And South Coast Botanic Garden will do just that, each weekend in October, at Dogtoberfest.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Garden admission gets you into the party, though if you're a member, your entry is free. That said, there is a VIP option that has a few extra perks, including early entrance, a pretzel necklace, and complimentary brew; that ticket is $20 if you're a garden member and $35 for non-members.

Showing with a pooch? The dog ticket is five bucks, and that's a per-pup fee, do keep in mind.

Brews will be for sale, and visitors are invited to sip a craft beverage as they saunter through the spacious Palos Verdes Peninsula destination with their Pug or Border Collie at their side.

A marketplace geared to dogs will pop up during the festival while Dottie's at the Koi Pond will have the sizzling brats and "warm soft preztels."

Worry not if your four-footed friend wants a snacky: Barkuterie boxes will be for sale, too.

Sweet: A "Dance Pawty," video pet portraits, and an obstacle course are other dogly draws of the fall-fun festivity.

Call it an airy Oktoberfest-style stroll, one with brews, soft fall sunshine, and the sorts of autumnal activities you can enjoy with your canine celebrating at your side.

Tickets are on sale now, Dogtoberfesters; put your nose to the ground and find yours at the South Coast Botanic Garden site.