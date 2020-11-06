Donate to a Holiday Kids Pajama Drive Now

What to Know Donate a pair of new and unwrapped pajamas for youngsters (infant to age 18); the pjs should be $10 or more

Huntington Meats will treat the giver to "a complimentary pound of premium bacon or homemade sausages" (that's per visit, not per the number of pjs donated)

Farmers Market Poultry will treat people donating the pajamas to a dozen fresh eggs (also per visit, not per the number of pjs donated)

A cozy, super-snuggly, extra-adorable pair of pajamas?

You likely can remember your favorite pair, even if you wore them when you were 8 or 9 years old and haven't seen them in decades.

For a soft and sleep-ready set of togs, whether they're flannel, cotton, or fleece, can add a lovely layer to our rest, something that is especially important for comfort-craving kids.

Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry want to help hundreds of local, in-need tots stay warm and cozy this winter.

So both businesses, each a longtime tenant at the Original Farmers Market, have partnered on their first-ever Holiday Kids Pajama Drive.

The comfy-cozy campaign just opened in early November, and visitors to the celebrated public market are welcome to donate brand-new pajamas through the end of the month.

Just make sure the pjs you show with are unwrapped (no need to break out the seasonal wrapping paper), and, if you'd like a complimentary gift from the participating businesses, you'll want the pajamas you select to be over ten dollars.

If you take your pajamas to Huntington Meats, here's your gratifying giveaway: a pound of bacon or sausages (they're homemade).

If you choose to drop off the nice nightwear at Farmers Market Poultry, you'll depart with complimentary eggs (a dozen in all).

This is one-giveaway-per-visit kind of deal, so keep that in mind should you choose to kindly donate multiple pairs of pajamas.

And if you do go that route, know how much good you'll be doing. The goal of the drive? Both businesses are eager to collect 300 kid-ready pajamas by Nov. 30.

Huntington Meats and Farmers Market Poultry are also looking for other helpful donations, including "... children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, story books and toothbrush/toothpaste sets."

Where to find Huntington Meats, which is stall 350 on the market's map?

It's on the east side of the Third & Fairfax landmark, while Farmers Market Poultry, stall 216, is closer to the middle of the market.