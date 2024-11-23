Doo you believe it? The 2024 Doo Dah Parade will be bigger than ever

What to Know The Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade

The 45th outing of the strange and humorous strut begins at Memorial Park in Old Pasadena

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

Free to watch, $10 per person to join

The always-on-a-Sunday parade arose as a response to the Rose Parade, the elegant Pasadena institution, never taking place on a Sunday

How much Doo Dah can Doo Dah during the Doo Dah?

This not-so-riddle-ish brain twister has an easy answer: As much Doo Dah as can possibly be Doo-Dah'd.

And that clearly is quite a lot of Doo-Dah-ness: The Occasional Doo Dah Parade will merrily march Nov. 24, and the advance word from the panache-packed procession's team is that 2024 will deliver the biggest Doo Dah Parade yet.

That's saying something, because the rules-be-gone, get-strange, have-a-blast spectacular is marking its 45th go-around, an impressive feat.

There are over 100 entries in the upcoming parade, which means spectators lining the streets of Old Pasadena will witness all manner of whimsical and weird merriment; some will be head-scratchers, some will be funnily fabulous, and plenty of entries will spunkily straddle both categories, with gusto.

A possible example of what a Doo Dah entry might entail? Visualize a robot blowing bubbles while wearing a top hat and playing the saxophone.

Though, to be honest, even this noble effort might be a bit middle-of-the-road for the outer-edge event.

Past marching groups have included a gaggle of Mrs. Ropers — a marvelous muu-muu-clad nod to the "Three's Company" character — and the Synchronized Briefcase Drill Team. Motorized couches, dance troupes, and homespun floats have added to the magic.

Returning characters like Count Smokula and Uncle Fester are crowd favorites, while the live music, cute dogs, and bubbles — someone always seems to be blowing bubbles — add to the eccentric and eye-catching atmosphere.

The Doo Dah has long been dubbed "the twisted sister" of the Rose Parade, a badge of offbeat honor that will be on daffily dazzling display on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Arrive by Metro, if you can — there's a Memorial Park station, just off the parade route — and stay to enjoy Old Pas after the last bubble has been blown.