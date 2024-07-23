Visit Capri, one delizioso bite at a time, at Eataly LA

What to Know The Icons of Eataly: Capri Edition

Enjoy several Capri classics at the Westfield Century City dining destination through Aug. 11, 2024

Spaghetti alla Caprese, Gnocchi di Patate allo Scoglio, and Margherita di Capri are among the featured dishes

Lemons, those sunny superstars of summer, are rolling into so many of the effervescent foods we love as July continues to sizzle.

Lemon fizzes, no-bake lemon pies, lemon-spiked pasta salads, limoncello, and, of course, lemonade-flavored everything leading the mouth-puckering way.

There's power in the sour, especially when it is searingly hot out, but few locations embrace lemon's loveliness like Capri so timelessly does.

The storied Italian island is synonymous with the celebrated citrus, but jetting off to a quick, lemon-themed vacation isn't possible for many of us, a fact that can, well, make a person a tad sour.

Pizzas, pastas, and desserts will summon that Amalfi Coast flavor through Aug. 11. (photo: Eataly)

Here's something sweet, though, to cleanse the mind and palate: Eataly LA is celebrating the foods of Capri over several succulent days, giving foodies the chance to savor classic Caprian cuisine.

And while lemons are among the dishes' piquant headliners — the Mediterranea pizza boasts lemon zest while a lemon sorbet has a pop of limoncello — Eataly LA has a range of Capri specials on the menu, with Spaghetti alla Nerano (think fried zucchini) and Gnocchi di Patate alla Scoglio, a seafood fantasia with mussels and clams tempting lovers of Italian food.

"Icons of Eataly: Capri Edition" is happening at all Eataly locations through the second Sunday of August, including the one at Westfield Century City; the special event features "... regional pasta dishes with ingredients evocative of the southern Italian coastline, a selection of pizza Napoletana by Rossopomodoro, and tableside experiences including a 'Caprese Bar' cart with Eataly housemade mozzarella."

For more Capri-cool offerings, swing by Eataly LA or check out the site now.