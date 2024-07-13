Deals and deliciousness: Dine LA, the mega Restaurant Week, begins

What to Know Dine LA Restaurant Week, presented by Discover Los Angeles

July 12 through 26, 2024

Hundreds of restaurants will offer prix fixe deals; two-course lunches at some spots start at $15

We're a bit large and rather in charge here in Los Angeles, which means that even our Restaurant Weeks aren't, well, actual weeks.

They're fortnights, taking up two weeks at a time, or a full half month if you want to really appreciate the bigness factor.

More than that: Dine LA, which is the snappy name of our local Restaurant Week, pops up twice a year. Indeed, this is also fairly unusual; Restaurant Weeks further afield typically come around once per calendar.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lucky us: The warm-weather version of Dine LA kicks off July 12, giving us plenty of palate-pleasing possibilities on these lighter and brighter evenings.

Discover Los Angeles is behind the mondo happening, which festively fits, as this LA-boosting, LA-loving, LA-know-it-all organization really gets what makes our spectacular city hum.

And yes: "LA-know-it-all" is the ultimate compliment; don't we all try to be that local pro with all of the awesome Angeleno answers? Our hand is raised, unsheepishly.

Lunches will pop up at some participating restaurants, dinners at others, and plenty of eateries are taking on both the midday and evening service; just check before you go at this handy site, which features cuisine types and neighborhoods.

Discover Los Angeles shares this: "There are no tickets or passes required for Dine LA Restaurant Week. Simply dine out at a participating restaurant, ask for the Dine LA Restaurant Week menu, and try a new dish or enjoy an old favorite."

Also, this is solid advice from this excellent in-the-know group: "Advance reservations are strongly recommended."

The starting price for lunch, at some places, is $15, though the meal might be a bit more in other places. Checking ahead, as mentioned, is the way to go. (Tips are not included, nor tax, so keep that in mind.)

Also? Many restaurants have shared their Dine LA menus on their sites.

Nomad Eatery in El Segundo, Canoe House in South Pasadena, and Openaire in Koreatown are all the list, plus oodles of other spots; peruse them all now.