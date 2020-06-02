Education, Fun Fill Kidspace’s At-Home Happenings

What to Know Kidspace Children's Museum in Pasadena is temporarily closed

The museum has shared a number of projects including slime-making

Free

Your child brims with curiosity. She has a ton of creativity and inquisitiveness to spare. She's forever looking for lively new projects, even beyond her activity books and clay crafts and engineering sets.

There's are inspirational, family-fun sites aplenty, the kind of places that boast loads of ideas in the "create cool stuff at home realm."

But there are only a few places that serve that purpose in the real world, the physical brick-and-mortar bastions of play, learning, and joy.

Kidspace Children's Museum is one such very real location, a longtime go-to for Pasadena families and all local fans of fun, tot-pleasing places.

It's temporarily closed, but it continues to serve as a light for parents looking for activities that can broaden their youngster's horizon and keep them engaged and enthused at home.

Recently posted projects include Super Simple Slime (as in, how to make it, neat) and Spring Flowery Sensory Bottles (a timely project, given the blooms around Southern California).

Creating an art-ready nib out of a straw or a puppet out of toilet paper tube are two other try-it-yourself pursuits.

They're free, too, to check out.

Has Kidspace been a sweet place for your family, a spot where memories have been made on many occasions? The educational museum is actively connecting with its fans during these at-home days.

Discover a plethora of learn-lovely to-dos now.