Heritage Square Self-Guided Tours to Reopen

What to Know Fridays, Saturday, and Sundays in June and July

$7 (proceeds go toward the museum)

New safety policies are in place; please review before purchasing your ticket

Taking in the stately homes and buildings of Heritage Square Museum from the 110 Freeway?

Plenty of passengers have craned to see the structures over the years, admiring the Victorian mansions found at the landmark-filled spread, which sits a short drive northeast of downtown.

But sometimes the "drive" part of seeing this long-ago slice of LA history can remove us from what it really looks like. Visiting fills out the picture, in short, and to help people do that, Heritage Square is reopening for self-guided outdoor tours on June 5.

The destination has been closed since the middle of March due to the pandemic.

Do note that the emphasis here is on airy, under-the-sky spots, and not the interiors of the houses nor the church. There's a "disposable, printed guide" to give you more information on what you're seeing.

When can you take this stroll?

Any Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in June and July. Tickets are available now, and all proceeds will help out this beloved spot, a place known for its costumed events, holiday lantern walks, and chilling fall evenings.

Keep in mind there are a number of safety policies in place concerning physically distancing and face coverings.