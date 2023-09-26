Hollywood

Eerie cocktails and dastardly decor will frightfully festoon this pop-up bar

Come ashore at a "Black Lagoon," all October long, in Hollywood.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Black Lagoon

What to Know

  • Black Lagoon, a limited-time Halloween-inspired pop-up for adults
  • Oct. 1 through Nov. 7 at Lost Property in Hollywood
  • Wicked decorations, a moody atmosphere, and cocktails like the Death Rattle will set the unsettling stage

Creative souls, come the Halloween season, are known for slipping into an assortment of outfits, masks, and styles that give them, albeit briefly, a new identity.

The same idea can apply to a restaurant or bar, the sort of destination that can easily assume a limited-time theme via decorations, music, and what is on the menu.

A business overlay is at its most eerie in October, in short, an intriguing notion that will soon be on frightful view at Lost Property. An atmospheric Black Lagoon will materialize at the Hollywood destination as the month begins, giving 21-and-over revelers the chance to call upon a wickedly realized bar for some scary sights and scintillating libations.

Those include Night Crawler, which is served in "a festive and celebratory coupe" and features Lot 40 Rye and Super Acid Apple, (among other tempting ingredients), while the Book of Blood is a dramatic spin on a classic Mai Tai.

The concept first found frightful footing in Toronto in 2021, but soon nightlife pros Kelsey Ramage and Erin Hayes were taking their Lagoon-y libations even further afield; the pop-up now has dates across North America, including San Francisco, Montreal, Chicago, and New Orleans, where the chilling idea first began to bubble and brew.

International sites are also in the wicked works.

"We couldn't be more excited to be expanding our Black Lagoon footprint this year and heading overseas," says Hayes.

"Each city and venue is carefully selected — from the cocktail culture of the city, to the vibes of the venue and staff at the bars — to ensure that our guests can feel fully immersed and transported to new and dark dimensions, while also feeling right at home."

Decorations and details will set the venue's monstrous mood, and a stylishly scary soundtrack, too, will enhance the aural experience.

Be sure to arrive rocking your most velvety vampire cape or glittery alien platform boots if you're feeling it, for Black Lagoon will honor Halloween-style splendor weeks before the occasion actually arrives.

