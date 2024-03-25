‘Egg Bowl' at the Rose Bowl is a free family favorite (but be sure to reserve your spot)

What to Know Egg Bowl at Rose Bowl Stadium; rain is in the forecast, so be sure to check the event's site for further instructions if the weather is wet

Saturday, March 30; the egg hunts are timed with ages listed (check the site)

Free; reserve a spot in advance (required) through the Pasadena Parks and Recreation Department site at CityOfPasadena.net/Reserve

Rose Bowl Stadium is synonymous with some of the most thrilling showdowns in sports history, the sorts of New Year's Day football games that almost have the celebrated venue vibrating with excitement.

But few happenings are as memorable as the one that rolls into the Pasadena landmark in the spring.

And we're talking about the concept of core memories here, for if you're a kid and you're facing a vast field filled with colorful Easter eggs, you'll likely remember the amazing moment for, well, ever.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

That's just what will be whimsically waiting for families on Saturday, March 30 when the Egg Bowl returns to the famous Crown City destination.

Past years have seen some 80,000 eggs placed on the legendary lawn over the jubilant day.

The free, come-one-come-all egg hunt is popular, as anyone might guess, so making your reservation in advance, through the City of Pasadena website, is required.

Egg hunts are timed, and you'll want to check the age requirements to be sure you sign your little one up for the right event.

The quick 'n quirky hunts begin at 11 a.m. but there are other festive offerings afoot.

"After the egg hunt, head over to the spring festival in Area H featuring FREE family-friendly activities, games, youth performances, arts and crafts, inflatable games, food for purchase, and more!" is the hoppy, happy suggestion from organizers.

Keep in mind that March 30 may see rain, so check the event site before heading to the Rose Bowl, to double-check that Egg Bowl is moving forward.

For all the information you need, including parking and shuttle tips, visit this site now.