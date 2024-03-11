Enjoy The Flower Fields wherever you are, thanks to bright, ranunculus-filled bouquets

What to Know The Flower Fields are located in Carlsbad; tickets must be purchased online; open through May 12, 2024

Over 70,000,000 Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers bloom at the seasonal attraction each spring

Fans can ship bouquets of the flowers around the nation; $74.99 + shipping

The Flower Fields will soon be entering, in eye-catching and extravagant fashion, what one might call "The Zazzy Zone," when the beautiful bulk of the attraction's 70,000,000+ blossoms are all boisterously blossoming at once.

It's a peak sight that usually occurs around the middle part of April, or a little later in the month, though huge swaths of the massive property are busily blooming as the middle of March arrives.

Not everyone can make it to Carlsbad for this incredible show of color, beauty, air, and light. But there is a way to enjoy the destination's iconic Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at home: By ordering a bouquet.

This shop-and-ship option has been available through the attraction's site for several years now, but it isn't simply about asking that a pretty bunch of those remarkable ranunculus blossoms arrive at your doorstep: You can also select from a few hues, too.

There are five choices available, including one that includes ten orange, ten gold, and ten yellow flowers, a gorgeous gathering that seems to possess some of the spirit of sunshine.

Note that "weather conditions" can impact color choices, and other factors, so keep that in mind as you choose the cheery bouquet you like best.

Each bouquet is $74.99, plus shipping, and can be sent anywhere in the country.

There's a non-flower option on the page, too: An olive oil sampler pack for $29.99.

If you'd like to make a trek to the Carlsbad fields, which feature over 50 rolling acres of ethereal flowers as well as other diversions, from tractor-drawn wagon rides to a sweet pea maze, be sure to purchase your ticket in advance and visit by Mother's Day 2024.