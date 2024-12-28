Equestfest, a party for the Rose Parade ponies, is a happy horsey happening

What to Know Equestfest

Los Angeles Equestrian Center

Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$25 general admission; $20 parking

The sounds of the Rose Parade are absolutely thrilling: You have the big brass of the trumpets and tubas, the parumpa-pumpas of the percussion units, and the enthusiastic announcers revealing what float is turning the corner from Orange Grove Boulevard onto Colorado Boulevard.

But high on the lengthy list of "best Rose Parade sounds around" list has to be the clip-clop of hooves, the melodious and unmistakable hint that a horse, or rather horses, are about to make a marvelous appearance.

And the marvelous appearances of these "mane" players are plentiful at the New Year's Day event, which is synonymous with incredible animals and the regal riders who guide them through the heart of the epic extravaganza.

But there is a way to view the pretty ponies of the parade days in advance, or at least a couple of days, anyway: By attending Equestfest at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

The annual event is one of the centerpiece celebrations of the Rose Parade, but here is something to consider: The Dec. 29 horsey happening does not take place in Pasadena, where just about everything else rosy is based, but rather in Burbank (just a short trot from the Crown City, though you'll want to leave the saddle at home and go by car).

An "exciting equestrian show" is a highlight, while opportunities to chat with the riders and trainers may also arise.

Connecting with a gorgeous animal, and admiring the horse as it performs all sorts of fantastic feats, is one of the pleasures of the day.

But also a pleasure? Spying that same horse in the parade a few days later and remembering how you had the chance to admire the animal at Equestfest.

Clip and clop by this site for more information on this singular and spectacular event now.