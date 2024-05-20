A magical sky show is set to sparkle after an ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' screening

What to Know "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" on the Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery; a drone spectacular will follow the film

Saturday, May 25 from 6:45 to 10:30 p.m.

$22; picnicking is permitted (beer and wine are okay; distilled spirits are prohibited)

Much of the soulful sweetness of "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," the iconic interstellar ode to friendship that first entered our emotional atmosphere in 1982, is about the action that is happening on the ground, it's true.

But ardent fans of the Melissa Mathison-penned blockbuster, which was directed by Steven Spielberg, also know that the starry skies seen on the big screen will offer plenty of dazzling and otherworldly sights.

A May 25 showing of the feelings-filled, friend-focused phenomenon will give guests a taste of that skyward twinkle when a drone show follows the film.

The place? It's Hollywood Forever Cemetery, a spot that is known for its post-film fireworks extravaganzas but, only rarely, film-inspired drone spectaculars.

The uplifting event will pay tribute to some of the "movie's unforgettable moments" through lights and synchronization.

Call it a colorful kick-off to the unofficial summer season of Southern California cinema, one that will feature plenty of poignant and playful bonbons like the one that first sailed its spacecraft into our worlds just over four decades ago.

You don't need to dramatically arrive at the Hollywood landmark by flying bike, nor do you need to wear your red hoodie or Yoda mask, but you will want to read up on picnicking rules and other movie-fun must-knows.

A ticket? Point your lighted fingertip at this site to buy yours now.

On the set of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)