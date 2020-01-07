Fest to Feature “North America’s Largest Camellia Collection”

What to Know Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge

Jan. 11 and 12, 2020

Included with admission

No Southern Californian would rub our finer days and leafier ways in while talking to far-off friends and family members, not when relatives in other states are dealing with ice and snow and sleet and other forms of frozen water.

But? Blossoms are blossoming in certain spots, and not talking about some of our wintertime flowers would seem strange.

What's not strange, though? How glorious a camellia is, with all of its delicate, petal-layered loveliness.

And camellias are having their moment right now, in several locations, including a place that is synonymous with their spectacular annual showing.

It's Descanso Gardens, in La Cañada Flintridge, a spread that is known for its tulips, its grand coast oaks, and, yes, the camellias of January and February.

There is, in fact, an actual and amazing Camellia Collection at Descanso Gardens, a verdant and sizable area planted several decades ago. The section now contains "North America's largest camellia collection," which means you'll see plenty of "rare and familiar camellias."

These famous camellias remain a showy centerpiece of the Cool Camellia Celebration, which will open its own proverbial petals on Jan. 11 and 12, 2020.

You can create a "camellia-inspired craft" at the nature-located lark, and enjoy a camellia walk, too.

And if you have camellias in your own garden, at home, like so many people in the region do? Do stop by a demo to see how to best care for your beautiful buds.

Admission to Descanso Gardens gets you into this wintertime flower party, an unusual occurrence but one that is as authentic to our region as a camellia opening its petals just days into a brand new year.