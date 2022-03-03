First Fridays Return to the Natural History Museum

What to Know Friday, March 4

$20; free for NHMLA members

Discussions, cocktails, DJ music, gallery enjoyment, more

Plants?

Humans have lived around and among them, for, well, always.

But green, leafy, fragrant, waxy, and flowery specimens have been at the undeniable forefront of recent trends over the last few years, thanks to prominent "plant parents" seen on Instagram and TikTok.

Tenderly tending to a host of houseplants, from pothos to orchids, has been on the rise, with an impressive number of social accounts giving plant-loving people plenty of inspiration, and step-by-step instructions, when it comes to transforming their homes into fabulous, calming forests.

So discovering that plants, as a science-centered concept, would be on the centerstage at their very own First Fridays celebration?

Few people, and fewer plant enthusiasts, would be surprised at this announcement.

And plants will indeed step into the sunshine, or at least the moonlight, when the evening event returns to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County an in-person celebration on Friday, March 4.

"Plants with Benefits" is the theme of the 2022 series, and Dr. Yewande Pearse, a "neuroscientist and science communicator with over 10 years of research to understanding rare genetic brain disorders at both King’s College London and The Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA," will be the host and moderator for the event.

The event will also feature Dr. Beatriz C. Labate, Anthropologist and Executive Director of the Chacruna Institute for Psychedelic Plant Medicines, who will discuss "psychedelic plant medicine and the link between science and the ceremonial use of sacred plants" in the North American Mammal Hall.

Pop-up presentations, from a line-up of educators and scientists, will also give visitors illuminating looks at various parts of the science institution.

Adding to the aura of the night?

Music, of course, one of the much-beloved elements of the series, which has been a springtime favorite at the Exposition Park museum for several years. Spill Tab, Ill Peach, and DJ Lani Love will bring the sweet songs and move-ready sounds.

Art, too, is a focus, and Pablo González will call upon the Level 1 foyer, exploring "identity, the internet, solitude, dreams and more" at the digital art pop-up.

First Fridays will be back in April, and it will be back fast: The date is April 1, if you'd like to mark it on your calendar, the one where you keep you track of your plants, when they need watering, and when you're going out to purchase more.