Flap by a free fan party for Jackie and Shadow, the beloved Big Bear bald eagles

What to Know Jackie & Shadow's Fan Party, a celebration of the famous Big Bear bald eagles

Saturday, June 24 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Big Bear Discovery Center Amphitheater

Other free nature-centered activities will fill the weekend-long Outdoor Adventure Days; check the full schedule for more information

We'll never sprout wings and soar over one of the best-known bald eagle nests on the planet, the stick-packed, branch-bordered bowl that is located near Big Bear Lake.

But we can observe the amazing day-to-day story of Jackie and Shadow, the duo known around the world as the Big Bear eagles, thanks to a camera that keeps a sky-high eye on their aerie, all day and all night.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley oversee that nest-close camera, and a second camera, one that is pointed a the tall tree that the duo calls home for much of the year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

And on a few special occasions? You can meet some of those eagle-supporting Friends, and other fans of the beautiful birds, at a special mountain celebration.

Such a celebration is flapping for the Big Bear Discovery Center on the final Saturday of June. That's June 24, and the Jackie & Shadow Fan Party is set to spread its wings from noon to 2 o'clock.

The uplifting gathering is part of the larger Outdoor Adventure Days, a complimentary weekend-long lark. Kayaking, kids' crafts, forest yoga, wildflower walks, and other connect-with-nature temptations are on the June 24-25 schedule.

"All adventures are first-come, first-served," so you'll want to register for what you'd like to participate in at the Big Bear Discovery Center.

Two major must-dos for eagle enthusiasts in attendance, which will be just about everyone, we're certain?

Sweet: Both nest viewing and eagle spotting are on the roster.

Jackie and Shadow made worldwide headlines in the early weeks of 2023, as they weathered severe snowstorms all while diligently keeping a pair of eggs toasty.

The eggs didn't prove viable this season, but onlookers from near and far are keeping the hope that another "Spirit," the duo's spunky 2022 eaglet, will be in their future.

Bring all of your Jackie and Shadow questions, stories, and observations to this sunny celebration, an eagle-tastic event that will take place on the ground while keeping an eye on the trees, and blue sky, above.