Floatfest, a float-filled celebration, will flower after the Rose Parade

Spying a big star in a surprising location is something that plenty of Southern Californians often experience in their day-to-day lives. One moment you're at a breakfast counter ordering your coffee and when you turn around, a television actor is eating a muffin at a nearby table.

But how can you admire some of the biggest televised stars of New Year's Day, just moments after you've seen them on the small screen? Or from the stands along Orange Grove Boulevard or Colorado Boulevard?

There's a place to go to get a deeper look at the world-famous Rose Parade floats, but you'll need a ticket and a plan to journey there just after the parade wraps or, at the latest, the next day.

It's Floatfest: A Rose Parade Showcase presented by lululemon, and it will once again sprout around Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevards in the eastern part of Pasadena.

As you can imagine, the floats are spread out over a sizable area, so you'll want to wear comfy footwear and attire for this adventure.

Further, you'll want to look into park-and-ride options — Pasadena City College and the PCC Extension Lot will be parking hubs for Floatfest — before setting out.

A map detailing the layout will be available once you reach the gate, a handy tool should you want to find a specific float or track down a design that especially captured your fancy.

Whatever floats you encounter, you'll enjoy a truly up-up-up-close view; you should be near enough to spy individual seed pods, grasses, and bunches of perfectly placed petals.

As always, the helpful White Suiters, those beloved Tournament of Roses volunteers, will be nearby to answer questions, provide interesting facts, and direct you should you need assistance.

There are three sessions to consider: The afternoon of Jan. 1, the early morning of Jan. 2 (reserved "for senior citizens and people with mobility disabilities," share the parade organizers), and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.

A ticket is $20 and may be purchased in advance.