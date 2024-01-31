Flutter by dozens of pretty private yards during the popular Native Plant Garden Tour

What to Know The 2024 Native Plants Tour, presented by the Theodore Payne Foundation

$55; April 13 and 14, 2024 (your ticket is good for both days)

41 gardens will be on view; April 13 is devoted to gardens of the westside and April 14 is all about eastside gardens

While we await the return of the Wildflower Hotline, a springtime service for Southern Californians who are forever on the sunny search for our area's ephemeral blossoms, we can dream about another regional flower favorite.

It's the Native Plants Tour, presented by the Theodore Payne Foundation, the nature-loving group behind the free Wildflower Hotline.

The weekend-long celebration of local flora will cover dozens of sylvan spots around the region, with an inspiring focus on "native plant gardens that reinvigorate urban habitats" in several spectacular ways.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The "inspiring" part of the April 13 and 14 outing is about taking what you encounter back home. "Join the Tour to find out how you can create an island of biodiversity, strengthening the ecological roots with native plants," is the event's meaningful call to action.

April 13, the first day of the tour, will be all about buzzing like a curious bee around several private westside gardens, while the following day will be devoted to the delights of eastside plots.

Finding a list of gardens? You can, on this page, as well as a link to tickets.

Interesting to note? The gardens on the tour "contain at least 50 percent native plants."

Over 40 gardens will be featured in 2024, and while viewing them all might be rather tricky, fluttering like a merry Monarch through one or two dozen of them, at your own inquisitive pace, is absolutely doable.

For more about the Sun Valley-based foundation, and the important work it does in the realm of championing native flora, visit this site.