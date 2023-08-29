For a great cause, this ‘Empire'-sized Hollywood screening is fundraising

What to Know "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empires Strikes Back" at the TCL Chinese Theatre

Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m.; pre-show fun begins at 6 p.m.

$40 per person (popcorn, small soda or water, and bobblehead giveaway included); Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneer Foundation is the beneficiary

Flashing back to a time when our lives were distinctly Yoda-less?

Ruminating on this particularly sad topic, we do not like.

There is no quibbling about the fact that there was a definitely before-and-after moment when it comes to the iconic Jedi Master. Before the release of "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back," we did not know Yoda.

But after May 1980?

The world seemed a bit more space-y, in the cinematically cosmic sense: Millions of movie lovers were again besotted with the galactic goings-on of the Lucasverse, as they had been in 1977 with the release of the first "Star Wars" film.

You can "scroll" back to that time on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at a storied Tinseltown cinema that is synonymous with "Star Wars" lore, thanks to various premieres, showings, fan events, and more movie magic: The TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

For "The Empire Strikes Back" will be back, for one night only, to raise funds for the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Pioneer Foundation.

The film begins at 7 o'clock, but arrive early, around 6 p.m., to take your photo with a costumed character or two.

The 501st Legion, "an international costuming organization comprised of and operated by 'Star Wars' fans that are committed to supporting communities, moviegoers and charitable causes nationwide," will be in the house.

"We're incredibly grateful to the historic TCL Chinese Theatre for their generosity in supporting Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to raise much-needed funds for members of our community during a time of increasing need," said Christina Blumer, Executive Director of the foundation.

"We're also thrilled to collaborate with the 501st Legion to create a fun and magical evening that you will not want to miss!"

The charity, which dates back to the late 1930s, helms a number of programs created to help people in the entertainment industry, including health and social service programs.

Your $40 ticket not only gets you into this screening, but you'll enjoy a bobblehead giveaway, small soda or water, and popcorn, too.