Celebrate a ‘Human Atlas' of inspirational Angelenos at a free exhibit

"Alta/A Human Atlas of the City of Angels" will be on view at the Central Library.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Marcus Lyon/A Human Atlas

What to Know

  • "Alta/A Human Atlas of the City of Angels"
  • The Los Angeles Public Library's Central Library branch
  • Jan. 13-April 27, 2025
  • A podcast, mobile app, and book (available in English and Spanish) are part of the wide-of-scope project

If the end of the year is about pulling inward, and reflection, and coziness, and a quieter spirit, the start of the year has outward movement to it and a desire to grow.

We only need look at the resolutions and mottos we put in place, the sort of inspirational and uplifting ideas that we do, quite often, draw from the lovely lives of others.

Many Angelenos are living inspirational lives, of course, but the excellent opportunity to learn about dozens of them in one storied setting is something special and unlikely.

"Alta/A Human Atlas of the City of Angels," a new exhibition going on view at the Central Library, spotlights "... 100 people who are creating substantial positive change in Los Angeles County."

"Alta/A Human Atlas of a City of Angels" is the companion book to the exhibition.

Artist Marcus Lyon and the Getty Conservation Institute are behind the major project, which also features a mobile app and website, as well as a handsome book.

A podcast called "Intersections: Los Angeles" is also diving into the exhibition and the Southern Californians it celebrates.

The project received hundreds of nominations; the 100 people chosen "... span a wide range of ages, origins, and vocations to map the exceptional diversity of the region."

"For this project, Lyon and his team interviewed and captured portraits of 100 nominees and analyzed their ancestral DNA," shares the Getty.

"Their life stories are available in both a written and oral format on the project's bespoke image recognition app which pairs with their images and combines maps of their ancestral DNA that cast light on their origins."

Actor and Chicano art advocate Cheech Marin and Father Greg Boyle, the founder of Homeboy Industries, are among the 100 people celebrated in the exhibition.

"Part scientific research project, part art exploration, 'Alta' unlocks the depth of the Los Angeles region and preserves the legacy of a cohort of its most inspirational inhabitants for future generations," says Marcus Lyon.

"We hope 'Alta' will activate a deep dialogue and inspire a space there the most important issues of our time are articulated, and heard, in order to create meaningful dialogue."

Read more about the people selected for the riveting and remarkable project, one that reminds us that we do live in a city among angels, our neighbors who continue to serve, inspire, and make strides that are both moving and major.

