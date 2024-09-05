500 free cheeseburgers: A big giveaway will sizzle at Beverly Center

What to Know For the Win grand opening at Beverly Center

Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 11 a.m.

The first 500 guests will be treated to a complimentary cheeseburger (while supplies last)

Other opening events, like games and music, are on the schedule

It's true that National Cheeseburger Day is a popular September celebration — officially, it hits the grill on Sept. 18 each year — but you won't have to wait for the middle of the month for a mondo giveaway of major cheeseburgerian proportions.

For the Win, the SoCal-started smashburgery, is starting the get-a-freebie vibe early, on Sept. 7, and the reason is as solid as cheese is melty: A new location is opening at Beverly Center.

As for those aforementioned freebies?

The first 500 customers at the new Beverly Center location will be treated to a complimentary cheeseburger, while, of course, supplies last.

The restaurant company, which has locations in Van Nuys, Hollywood, and at Grand Central Market, as well as other places around the region, is known for its strong smashburger scene.

But there are other sweet/savory goodies on the menu, and they'll also be available for purchase on opening day.

Those items include Crispy Balsamic Brussel Sprouts, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, and milkshakes.

"At For the Win, we pride ourselves in the quality and craftsmanship of America’s favorite sandwich," said Santos Uy, Founder at For the Win.

"We are thrilled to join the vibrant culinary community at Beverly Center and look forward to sharing our passion for delicious burgers and sandwiches with its patrons."

The 500-cheeseburger-giveaway is happening solely at the new Beverly Center location, keep in mind. Other upbeat happenings will be popping up on Sept. 7 at the debuting eatery, including games and music.