‘Free Comic Book Day' Is Back to Enchant Fans of Strange Realms (and Big Savings)

What to Know Saturday, May 6 is the 2023 Free Comic Book Day

Several Southern California shops will participate; swing by your favorite for signings, raffles, deals, and, of course, that oh-so-sought-after free comic book

"Iconic Video Game Franchises" are in the 2023 spotlight

When you hear something called "the biggest event in the comic book industry," you immediately pause and glance up from whatever graphic novel you're deliciously devouring, all to discover what the hubbub is about.

For the world o' comics is famously rife with splashy and outsized events, conventions and meet-ups and workshops that connect fans with artists, authors with publishers, and our minds with fictional universes full of enchantment, drama, action, and love.

But there is something special about the first Saturday in May: That's Free Comic Book Day, which is indeed about complimentary issues of great comic books, but also plenty more.

That "plenty more" may include artist signings, author appearances, raffles, discounts on toys and tees, and, of course, the opportunity to don your favorite comic-inspired costume and join other cosplayers down at your neighborhood shop.

As for the specific books on the "free" table (or on the "Take One" shelf or the pile behind the counter)?

Those are chosen by staff or publishers ahead of the celebratory, fan-fun day, and there's usually a wide and diverse selection of stories to peruse.

In other words, you won't saunter into a store and pick out any book for free; you'll want to inquire about the gratis goodies available. Further, there will be age ratings to consider, but do chat with an employee if you have questions.

Participating shops include Pasadena's Comics Factory, which will welcome creator Juan Gedeon, and Collector's Paradise NOHO, where artist Scott Kobish and writer Sabir Pirzada will appear.

All of the Southern California shops in the Free Comic Book Day swing are listed on the site.

Something that is especially rad for people who adore games as much as comics? The theme of the 2023 event is "Iconic Video Game Franchises" in celebration of Gaming Month.