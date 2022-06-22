Free DTLA Concerts Make Our Summer Saturdays Sweet

Grand Performances' 36th Annual Summer Concert Series

Saturdays through Sept. 24, 2022 (July 2 is online only)

Free; 6 to 10 p.m.

A summer Saturday, right around the Golden Hour, is one of life's great pleasures. Wait, strike that: We meant to say this is one of life's best treasures, a fleeting slice of sunshiny, warm-spirited joy.

Nope, it can't be displayed on a museum wall, nor put behind glass, and stowing it in an account, so it might accrue interest? That's just not possible.

But you can savor this special and short time in the moment, as it happens, and if you can take in some great songs, live performances, and community-style sweetness, too?

Then you've made the most of a summer Saturday.

Great Performances has made the most of summery evenings, Golden Hours, and song-packed Saturday nights for decades now. The celebrated series is marking its 36th year in 2022, and there are several shows shimmering through late September.

All of the concerts take place at California Plaza, in downtown Los Angeles, except for the online presentation on July 2.

"Boleros De Noche: A Tribute to Agustín Lara" is delivering the music-sweet joy on June's final Saturday. And later in the season?

There are several spectacular shows to anticipate, including KCRW Summer Nights on July 30 and the Farhang Foundation on Aug. 20.

"This summer feels like a homecoming celebration — a new renaissance of live music in downtown Los Angeles," explains GP's Creative and Artistic Director Stewart Irel.

"After going through all the pandemic closures and social distancing, this is our chance to come together again and reconnect through the joy of music, dance and the performing arts."

All shows begin at 6 o'clock, and, again, the July 2 show, "A Midsummer Live Stream," will be offered online.