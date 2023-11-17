Free holiday fun, a gift from OC Parks, will flicker at beautiful Heritage Hill

What to Know Free entry and parking; Heritage Hill Historical Park is located in Lake Forest

The Candlelight Walk is Dec. 8-10 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Holiday Lights will sparkle Dec. 15-17 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Heritage Hill Historical Park boasts an atmospheric presence throughout the year, thanks to its clutch of colorful, centuries-old buildings, lovely landscaping, and its ability to instantly transport visitors back to a long-bygone California.

But the story-filled destination transforms into something special over a few nights each year thanks to lights, music, and the spirit of celebration that is very much in the air.

The OC Parks team is behind this joyful gift or rather gifts: There are six sparkly nights ahead at the destination, and they're all free to one and all.

The Candlelight Walks, which will turn 37 in 2023, are first up. For three nights — Dec. 8, 9, and 10 are the evenings — live performances will lend music to the charming park while craft-making stations for kids will add a lively layer. Lights and decorations will further enhance the special aura.

The following weekend is all about Holiday Lights at Heritage Hill Historical Park. Pretty seasonal gewgaws and all manner of glowing bulbs will up the festive air while photo spots will festoon the area.

"We are excited to host another year of family-friendly festivities at Heritage Hill Historical Park with events like Candlelight Walk and Holiday Lights," said Chairman Donald P. Wagner, Orange County Board of Supervisors.

"The holiday season is the perfect time for friends and family to create wonderful memories and celebrate the rich history of Orange County."

Do keep in mind that if rain sweeps through, things could change and a cancellation might occur. Your best bet is to check the OC Parks social pages for more information as the date get closer.