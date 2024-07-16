Dog Haus celebrates National Hot Dog Day with a free Haus Dog

What to Know National Hot Dog Day is July 17

Dog Haus will treat Haus Rewards members to a complimentary Haus Dog, no purchase necessary

There are a few Haus Dogs to choose from, including the Sooo Cali, which includes arugula and avocado

National Hot Dog Day hits the grill just about the time that the unofficial summer season hits its exact midway point.

We're not talking summer-summer here, as in the season that kicked off with the solstice, but rather the end-of-May/start-of-September span, when so many memorable summer-style pursuits take place.

For many dine-outers, those pursuits involve finding a super-flavorful frankfurter, the kind of hot dog that may make an eater shout "hot dog!" or, at the very least, enjoy the eating experience.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Dog Haus, the started-in-Pasadena purveyor of quirky and quality-driven doggery, has is open all year long and not just in the hot dog-loving summertime.

Still, the company takes time to pay tasty tribute to National Hot Dog Day each year, which is, yes, at the summer midpoint: July 17.

Dog Haus will spend the national food holiday treating its Haus Rewards members to a free Haus Dog, which isn't a single type of hot dog.

Rather, there are a few choices on the Haus Dog menu, including the oh-so-local Sooo Cali, an offering that features avocado, because of course it would. Arugula, too, plays a green and leafy role in this popular choice.

Other Haus Dogs are as tempting: The Cowboy has BBQ sauce as well as some other mouthwatering ingredients while the Downtown boasts smoked bacon and caramelized onions.

This is a one-per-customer sort of deal, and, again, you'll need to be a Haus Rewards member for your complimentary hot dog.