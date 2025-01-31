Book your spot for a free IMAX screening at California Science Center

What to Know Free IMAX screenings

California Science Center

Feb. 3-9, 2025; tickets are still available for Feb. 3-7 showings

A reservation is required; book through this site ahead of visiting the Exposition Park theater

Taking a delicious and/or informative and/or uplifting dive into an IMAX film, the sort of docu-tastic journey that ferries you beneath the ocean waves or to outer space, can fill the mind and heart with joy.

The California Science Center's sizable cinema has long served as a place of joy, learning, and discovery for Southern Californians who are eager to take that delicious dive.

And while the center itself offers complimentary admission to its general exhibits, the IMAX theater is a ticketed space.

Usually, that is: Screenings at the Exposition Park theater will be free over several February days thanks to a partnership between the science center and IMAX Corporation.

The Los Angeles fires and their devastating impact on the community prompted the free screenings, a show of support for locals across the region.

The free IMAX days are coming up from Feb. 3-9, though the weekend is now sold out.

Tickets are still available for showings from Feb. 3-7, so be sure to make your reservation soon (and, for sure, make your reservation before heading to the theater).

"Along with our free general admission, the California Science Center is pleased to provide a safe, welcoming space for comfort, connection, and science learning as our community navigates this unprecedented period together."

"Blue Whales 3D," "The Blue Angels," and "Deep Sky" are on the schedule, meaning you can take to the ocean, the sky, and the stars via the theater's 7-story screen.