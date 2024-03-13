Free LA County Parks fun, from egg hunts to crafts, will bloom during the ‘Spring Jubilee'

What to Know Spring Jubilee, presented by the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks & Recreation

March 20 through 30, 2024

Egg hunts, workshops, tastings, and other cheerful events will pop up at various regional parks; check with your local park to learn about its specific offerings

Stop by any local park on a shimmering spring day, the sort of day that feels golden and buzzy and flowery and bright, and you'll likely find one, two, or several outdoorsy activities in full swing.

Those come-and-play pursuits might include softball, pedal boating, an outdoor movie, a dance class, a pop-up picnic, or a walking club making its daily loop. Whatever is afoot, it will be upbeat and brimming with energy and joy.

But the County of Los Angeles Parks & Recreation Department has a reputation for finding some additional upbeat-a-tude in the changing of the calendar, with various seasons receiving a special spotlight.

The warming days of March are one of those enchanting spells, and the LA Parks people give the sweet stretch special consideration each year by throwing a Spring Jubilee.

This isn't a single party, mind you, but rather a series of seasonally inspired events that are set to flower at dozens of parks around Southern California.

As with other community gifts from the department, finding joy in a Spring Jubilee celebration, workshop, or gathering is totally free.

Some hoppenings on the horizon include egg hunts, live performances, and chances to make crafts; food tastings may be on the roster at some parks, while "community activities" will festoon the schedules of other spots.

Specific dates will vary during the March 20-30 Spring Jubilee window, and each park might be doing its own thing — some places may have egg hunts while others will focus on other fun treats — so be sure to check in with your local park or LA County Parks to see what exactly is in store.