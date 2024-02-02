Free Lunar New Year celebrations will dance into Pasadena, Glendale, and Santa Ana

What to Know Year of the Dragon festivities are flowering around the region

The Bowers Museum in Santa Ana will host a Free Family Festival on Sunday, Feb. 4

Enjoy lively gatherings at the Americana at Brand on Feb. 3 and One Colorado in Pasadena on Feb. 4

More rain is on the way for our soggy region, but there may be some lovely sunny skies, and more than a few sunny moments, to savor over the first weekend of February.

Still, you'll want to check the weather forecast before dancing in the direction of an outdoor festival, the sort of sweet and spirited celebration that includes music performances, bright decorations, and an auspicious attitude, one that's ebullient enough to greet the Year of the Dragon in a bold and beautiful fashion.

Southern California's busy cultural calendar is festooned with Lunar New Year festivities, with the 125th Golden Dragon Parade making its wonderful way through Chinatown on Feb. 17.

But you can find your dragon-delightful doings earlier in the month if you look to Santa Ana, Glendale, and Pasadena, where several spunky and special happenings are afoot in early February.

The Americana at Brand will welcome fans of lion and dragon dancing on Feb. 3 from 1 to 4 o'clock. The energetic shows are free to enjoy, while eateries in the area will offer menus themed to the Lunar New Year fun.

One Colorado will also host "traditional dragon and lion performances," but note the date: Feb. 4, a Sunday. A red envelope giveaway is also on the schedule. Wetter weather is expected later in the weekend, so again, check the skies before making for the Old Pasadena destination.

And the Free Family Festivals are a longtime must-do at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The Feb. 4 party will include the chance to decorate lanterns and a dragon dance, as well as yummy eggrolls. The full roster is on this site; check it out and, again, do check the weather.