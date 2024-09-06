A free Mid-Autumn Moon Fest will rise at the Bowers Museum

What to Know The Bowers Museum's Free Family Festivals Series presents the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival

Sunday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free; presented by The Nicholas Endowment

The festival will take place indoors due to the extreme temperatures

The joyful Free Family Festival series at the Bowers Museum has long been a celebratory sight in the Santa Ana destination's pretty Key Courtyard.

That's where the monthly revelries, which require no ticket, take place, with dancing, craft-making, and complimentary treats festooning the four-hour festivals.

But the gathering set for Sunday, Sept. 8 will take place indoors, and understandably so: Southern California will still be experiencing an intense heat wave.

But the Mid-Autumn Moon will rise inside, at least in spirit, during the ebullient event.

"Whether it is called Moon or Mid-Autumn festival this is one of the most important Asian festivals after the New Year celebration" shares the museum on its site.

"The Moon festival is a celebration of family unity, lighting lanterns and enjoying traditional moon cakes."

In fact, moon cakes are one of the treats guests will enjoy during the Sept. 8 celebration; Korean sweets will also be among the goodies.

Face painting, the chance to create traditional Korean head pieces, live music, drumming, and dance are on the schedule.

It's also the final day to experience the "Asian Comics" exhibit; that's separately ticketed, do keep in mind.

Future Free Family Festivals are already on the 2024 Bowers Museum calendar, with the Mehregan Persian Festival set for Oct. 6 and a Mexican Day of the Dead festivity Nov. 3.