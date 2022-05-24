Free Music Returns to the Original Farmers Market

Possessing a bit of sway to your hips, a tap to your toe, or the tendency to bounce your head in a number of different directions?

You're probably already doing a bit of dancing while strolling the Original Farmers Market, a food-fab, drink-sweet, dessert-luscious landmark that has a sense of inherent musicality, even when no tunes are playing.

The market's offbeat musical moments might come from the whoosh of an ice cream machine, or the sizzle of a loaded grill, or the chimes, the cheerful vintage notes emitted by the property's famous clocktower.

But hips shall definitely sway and toes will totally tap, when a popular series of sound-filled evenings twirls back into the green-awning'd public market.

For the market's Thursday Night Summer Music Series will shine the brass and strums the strings starting on May 26, with a whole caboodle of cool acts coming up in the months ahead.

Those artists include Latin jazz from Louis Cruz Beltran on June 2, a vintage Hawaiian radio vibe from Hukilau Hotshots on June 16, and the swing-tastic sounds of Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys on July 21.

And starting it all off, on May 26? Fully Fullwood Celebrates Bob Marley has the sweet reggae tunes.

The price for all the shows is free, the place is the market's West Patio, and while no advance reservation is necessary, arriving ahead of the 6 p.m. start time is recommended, if you'd to get a table or seat.

And delicious dinner options? They're all around, with the world-famous Gumbo Pot serving New Orleans fare just steps from the stage.

Do show with funds for food, treats, beer, and wine, and perhaps a light sweater, if the June Gloom settles in after night arrives at the fabled corner of Third & Fairfax.

As for Friday night rock 'n roll? That's happening, too, this summer; check the schedule, and the EB's Dance Party line-up, before you go.