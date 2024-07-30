A free rocket-themed event will gain gleeful lift-off in Downey

What to Know Rocket Fever at Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey

Free admission and free model rockets (while supplies last); $5 fee to launch your rocket

Saturday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration opened July 30 at 8 a.m. for members; general public sign-up begins Aug. 1 at 8 a.m.

While the stars are always on our cosmos-obsessed minds, and the planets, too, and various nebulae, black holes, and moons, we do moon over the night sky more around the second week of August.

No explaining is necessary: That's right around the time when we can expect the Perseid Meteor Shower, an event that has a way of sending night-watchers outside with telescopes in hand and wonder in their heart.

But there's an earth-based event that will pique the space-centered curiosity of kids around Southern California, and it is taking flight, quite literally, just a couple of days before the much-anticipated meteor shower.

It's Rocket Fever, an annual event at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey.

And like so many made-for-families festivals that take playful place at the learning center, Rocket Fever is free.

Still, you'll want to register ahead of time, and soon: The sign-up window for center members opens July 30 at 8 a.m. while the general public can register on Aug. 1 beginning at 8 in the morning.

Exhibitor booths and activities are some of the highlights, while the chance to get your own model rocket — it's free — is also a major draw.

This is a "while supplies last" kind of deal, keep in mind.

And if you'd like to launch your rocket at the daytime celebration? There's a $5 launch fee.

Nope, we can't ride a rocket up to and around a meteor, as awesome as such a fanciful adventure might sound. But we can stop by this space-focused center for hours of learning, family fun, and rocket-tastic launches.

Sign up soon before riding your own rocket for the Downey hub of science, the stars, and engaging educational experiences.