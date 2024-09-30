Food & Drink

Enjoy free entry to the San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Festival

The popular event returns to the Mission District with a bevy of delicious dumpling pros and a craft beer garden, too.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Festival
  • Friday, Oct. 4
  • 6 to 10 p.m.
  • Mission District
  • Free admission; food and beverages are additional

The dumpling-famous dining gems of the San Gabriel Valley have their devoted fandoms, both online and in real life, and visiting two or three of them in a day is a piquant and powerful dream for many dumpling devotees.

Such a dream will become a delicious and palate-pleasing reality near the San Gabriel Mission when the sun begins to set on the first Friday of October.

That's when the San Gabriel Dumpling & Beer Festival returns to the Mission District, giving gyoza-loving gourmands the chance to snack upon several different dumpling styles, with all sorts of fillings and flavors represented.

The 2024 roster is live on the festival site: Wagyu Smash Burger Dumplings from Fried Out LA, the Dumpling Burrito from Go Fusion Grill, and other tempting choices will be among the selections.

A craft beer garden is also part of the starlit scene — the wristband is $44.52 plus a fee — while non-alcoholic libations will be available, too.

While entry is free — sweet — you'll want to have funds for dining and sipping.

Also sweet: Activities for kids are among the event's adorable draws, and live music, too.

