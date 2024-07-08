Free ‘Sunset Concerts' will soon shimmer at The Skirball

What to Know Sunset Concerts at The Skirball Cultural Center

Free entry ($20 parking; no street parking allowed); July 18, July 25, Aug. 1, and Aug. 8

The 2024 series will spotlight the "... diaspora and identity of African and Caribbean artists whose music warmly embraces humanity's inherent right to freedom"

Spending time in the Skirball Cultural Center's awesome alfresco hub, that sunny outdoor space that is home to all sorts of celebratory festivals — for sure, we're thinking of the springtime Puppet Festival and other upbeat events — is a joy at any moment of the year.

But when the Sunset Concert series, which launched in 1997, makes its official return, and the outdoor space is lit not by the sun but by the moon and stars, that joy takes on a delightful musical dimension.

Those free concerts — there are four in all — will be back on July 18 with a focus on the "... diaspora and identity of African and Caribbean artists whose music warmly embraces humanity's inherent right to freedom."

The dates are July 18, 25, Aug. 1, and Aug. 8; indeed, they're all Thursday nights, a tantalizing time of the week that possesses a bit of extra enchantment during the later summer evenings.

El Laberinto del Coco is up first on July 18, with Bab L' Bluz on the big stage on July 25; Waahli welcomes August on the first day of the month while a to-be-announced artist will round out the program on Aug. 8.

"We are extremely excited about this year's Sunset Concerts season, which, in addition to exploring the diverse musical traditions and innovations from Africa and the Caribbean, also puts a spotlight on artists who strive to construct culturally interconnected, welcoming spaces," says Marlene Braga, Vice President of Programs.

"Attendees will be treated to genres such as Afro-Puerto Rican bomba fusion, Franco-Moraccan psychedelic rock, and Haitian-inspired Canadian hip-hop."

Admission is indeed complimentary, but keep in mind that parking is $20 (and street parking is not allowed).

Guests are invited to show up early — think 6:30 p.m., which is 90 minutes before each concert begins — to experience the center's exhibits; entry is free. Drinks and food will be for sale, too.

Read up on getting that lovely free ticket, and what to expect, during the Summer Concert season's terrific 27th outing.

