From Flowers to Chocolate: Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts and Ideas

Love is in the air. While Valentine's Day may look different this year due to the pandemic, there are still ways to safely celebrate and show love to that special someone.

So whether you're team chocolate or flowers, here are some ideas to help celebrate the day of love in Southern California.

Where to Buy Valentine's Flowers

Located near the corner of 8th and San Pedro streets, the downtown LA Flower Mart is open 24 hours this weekend. Admission is free. Whether you're looking for a special heart shaped arrangement or eyeing a bouquet of classic red roses, you'll find 45,000-square-feet of fresh cut flowers, tropicals, potted plants and more. Azucena Flowers, Growers Direct Flowers Inc., and Andrews Wholesale are a few of the local vendors. After picking out your bouquet, you can stop by Poppy + Rose for their Valentine's Day brunch specials.

Plan a Staycation

If you’re looking for a romantic staycation or just need a little self-care, Hotel Figueroa in downtown LA is welcoming guests back with a special pop-up bar for the entire month of February. Stop by the hotel's Flour + Flower pop-up for custom mixed bouquets by Vases to Vases (starting at $30) and freshly made desserts by Flouring LA. Stay in a gorgeous suite, get a custom bouquet, and enjoy a dessert-set for two that’s almost too beautiful to eat. See more here.

Valentine's Day Gift Ideas

Flowers may smell sweet but their impact on the environment stinks. Show your honey (and the Earth) some love this Valentine’s Day by skipping the bouquet and opting for one of these eco-friendly gifts instead.

Valentine's Day Dinner-to-Go

Looking to wine and dine that special someone for Valentine’s Day? San Antonio Winery is a 104-year-old authentic Italian winery and bistro in downtown LA that’s pulling out all the stops for the sake of romance.

They’re teaming up with La Charcuterie Chica to deliver "The Perfect Pair" dinner for two boxes to-go, which includes wine and prosecco, handmade charcuterie, two delicious meals, chocolate strawberries and even some candles to set the mood.

Healthy DIY Valentine's Day Treats for Kids

Let's face it, kids love Valentine's Day because it means candy. But if you're looking to satisfy your little ones with something healthier, Liz Shaw has got some sweet treats that are also good for their hearts, including cereal cake pops naturally sweetened with dates, zucchini cake, and a fun charcuterie board adults will love as well.

Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails

Mix up some love potions for Valentine's Day using natural aphrodisiacs. Spice things up at home with a no-proof spicy bees knees, a chocolate fashioned, or a sexy strawberry spritz to really get your heart racing. Bottoms up!

Delectable Desserts for Valentine's Day

We all need some sweets in our life during the holiday of love. Chef Jamie Gwen is making Valentine's Day much sweeter with simple recipes for delectable desserts like red velvet crinkle cookies, raspberry tiramisu shots and red wine chocolate ganache to drizzle over whatever your heart desires.

Where to Buy Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Send a sweet Valentine's delivery straight to your loved one's door. Sweet E's Bake Shop, Shari's Berries and 1-800 Flowers all offer delivery on chocolate covered strawberries.

Stay In and Stream

Cozy up with a movie for a perfect night in. Whether you're planning a date night, you're in love with true crime or even if you hate Valentine's Day, Peacock is your Valentine.

Peacock is a streaming app from Comcast-owned NBCUniversal.