An eerie evening at Heritage Square will add a touch of fall to summer

Ghost tours and a screening of Guillermo del Toro's film "Crimson Peak" are part of the historical park's spooky summer night.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Kori M. Capaldi

What to Know

  • Victorian home ghost tours and a "Crimson Peak" screening
  • July 20, 2024 at Heritage Square Museum
  • $48 for a tour and the movie ($33 members); $15 for the film alone (free for members)

Los Angeles is, as any architecture aficionado knows, the undefeated land of Every Style Under the Sun, Just About, with structures running from the austere to the outlandish.

We even have plenty of fantastical gothic nods here in Movieland, with the occasional gargoyle glaring down at passersby below.

And while the exquisite Victorian homes and buildings of Heritage Square Museum, which is found next to the Arroyo Parkway just a short drive from DTLA, are not gothic, well, they do have a certain... spirited presence.

The historical park is, in short, a prime place to screen filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's 2015 gothic horror "Crimson Peak," a movie with a memorable mansion at its red, red heart.

You can watch this veil-covered confection on Saturday, July 20 when Heritage Square screens it, all to give summer a touch of autumn magic.

Ghost tours will be happening, too, if you'd like to step inside some of the 1800s-era abodes that give the area so much olden-day aura.

The wraith-seeking word from Heritage Square, concerning the tours, is this: Tools of the ghost-hunting variety shall be employed, so keep your senses sharp while you're inside the shadow-filled structures.

Don't have time to do dinner in the Highland Park area? Food will be available for purchase, further upping the appetizing allure of the gothic-inspired evening.

Tickets are available now; funds from the night will be used to support Heritage Square.

