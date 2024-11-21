Gott's Roadside, a savory Napa Valley favorite, will soon sizzle in Los Angeles

What to Know Gott's Roadside, a Napa Valley favorite, will open at the Original Farmers Market in the fall of 2025

The boutique burger chain first debuted in St. Helena in 1999

Loaded gourmet burgers, garlic fries, and avocado tacos are some of the menu staples

The burger stand has become known for its selection of fine local wines by the glass, a stand-out feature for the stand-out stands

Let's not overuse the concept of "obsessed-over," especially when seemingly everything is the best/greatest/wow-iest, but if you're talking to a Northern Californian about unfussy yet fun places to grab a quick (and quality) bite around Napa Valley, you're probably talking Gott's Roadside.

The burger stand outfit, which began in St. Helena in 1999 by brothers Joel and Duncan Gott, soon became known for its delicious toppings, excellent fries, and, oh yes, by-the-glass fine wines on the menu, a nice nod to the authentic Napa-ness at the heart of the company.

Gott's began to pop up elsewhere in the region, like the Oxbow Public Market in Napa and the Ferry Building in San Francisco, bringing devoted burgerists an impressive menu of posh patties, thick shakes, and an array of tacos.

Now Gott's is making a flavorful foray into Los Angeles, big news for Southern Californians who've regularly road-tripped north to find their favorite burger.

The sizzling announcement hit the grill Nov. 20, revealing that the Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax would get Gott's in 2025. The fast-casual eatery will serve as the Southern California flagship for the NorCal company.

"We're excited to expand to Los Angeles because we have fans who have asking us for years to open outside of the Bay Area," said Gott's Roadside President Clay Walker.

"We chose the Original Farmers Market as our first Southern California outpost because of its iconic status as one of the premier public markets in the country, similar to our other locations at The Ferry Building and Oxbow Public Market."

An opening date hasn't yet been revealed — fall 2025 is what you should circle on your calendar — but you can peruse the Gott's menu while dreaming of Napa Valley-style noms, excellent vinos, fab fries, and the easygoing wine country spirit of a grown-in-California classic.